Harbor Sweets is releasing Mother's Day collections for dog moms and moms who love dogs. In addition, for consumers who can't decide between flowers and chocolates, the brand is offering a Garden Assortment and Chocolate Flowers.

For dog moms:

Be Pawsitive Collection

The “Be Pawsitive” Collection is an assortment of handcrafted, paw-shaped solid milk, dark, and white chocolates available in a 6-piece ($14.50) or 12-piece ($22.50) gift box. Harbor Sweets will donate a percentage from each purchase to NEADS, a nonprofit organization offering the widest array of Service Dog programs in the industry. Designed for human consumption.

For the gardner:

Garden Assortment

Available for a limited time, The Garden Assortment features a variety of embossed flowery designs. Available in both milk and dark chocolate, chocolates are filled with four flavors: almond buttercrunch toffee, toasted almonds, raspberry, and orange. The suggested retail price is $13.95 for an 8-piece collection, and $28.00 for an 18-piece.

Solid Chocolate Flowers

Available with rich dark chocolate or solid creamy milk chocolate, these handcrafted designs are the perfect way to celebrate spring. The SRP is $12.75 for an 18-piece collection.





Also new this year, Harbor Sweets has a number of new fruity and nutty chocolate delights that are panned and covered in dark chocolate. 6-oz. bags are $9.95 each or two for $18. Varieties include: