Shoppers seeking their favorite nostalgic gum brands now can enjoy a sugar-free version, as Gerrit J. Verburg Company expands its portfolio with sugarless Beemans, Black Jack, Clove, and Gerrit’s Teaberry chewing gum. Available in convenient, reclosable tubes to maintain freshness, the gum comes in bite-sized pieces with a hard shell coating.

All four varieties of the classic brands are gluten-free and GMO free. Sugar-free Beemans, Black Jack, and Clove flavors are now available, and sugar-free Gerrit’s Teaberry chewing gum will be available in May. Baby Boomers and Gen Xers will relish the nostalgic taste, while younger generations will discover and appreciate the unique flavors these brands have been known for, per the brand.

When it comes to chewing gum, consumers are seeking sugar-free alternatives to their favorite brands. According to the 2023 year-end report from data insights firm Circana, gum and mints experienced sales growth in dollars, units, and volume during the past 12 months. The sugar-free gum subcategory saw units and dollars continue to climb their way back to pre-pandemic levels. Per NCA’s State of Treating 2024, sugarless gum grew 16.4% in dollar sales and 6.5% in unit sales versus one year ago.

“These iconic, nostalgic gum brands will appeal to an even wider audience, since demand is increasing for sugar-free options,” says Gerrit Verburg, president of Gerrit J. Verburg Company. “These sentimental flavors will appeal to a wider audience, and the convenient format makes it easy to enjoy on the go.”

Black Jack Chewing Gum holds the distinction of being the first flavored gum in America and the first gum sold in sticks, introduced in 1884 as Adams’ Black Jack, according to legend. With a burst of licorice flavor capturing the taste buds with each chew, it has been an enduring nostalgic American favorite for more than 130 years.

Beemans Chewing Gum originally was marketed as a digestive aid in the late 1800s. Rumor has it that it was a popular treat among early air travelers, as it settled stomach acid in flight. In fact, the gum was made famous by test pilot Chuck Yeager, who chewed it before every flight for good luck.

Clove Chewing Gum gained popularity during prohibition for its ability to mask the smell of alcohol on the breath. Offering a spicy floral flavor, clove gum was invented by the Thomas Adams company in 1914.

Each tube contains approximately 20 bite-size pieces, with 12 tubes per display box, and 12 boxes per case. Each pack has an SRP of $2.25.

Based in Fenton, Mich., Gerrit J. Verburg Company imports and markets a wide variety of unique confectionery brands, including several European products, many of which are GMO-free and gluten-free. Founded in 1979 by a Dutch immigrant by the same name, the company offers brands including some that evoke childhood nostalgia: iconic gum brands Black Jack, Clove, and Beemans chewing gum; Gerrit’s Bakery Stroopwafels; Pink Cadillacs gummies; Allsorts gourmet English licorice; Gumbilees gourmet wine gums; Gustaf’s Dutch Licorice; and Fort Knox chocolate Coins and Gold Bars. For more information, visit GerritJVerburg.com.