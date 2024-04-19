Pac Pac Snacks' first product, Konjac Chews, are a cleaner take on Asian fruit jelly candies. The secret ingredient is konjac, a plant-based gelatin alternative that gives the jelly treats a bouncy, slightly chewy texture. Pac Pac's Konjac Chews products are vegan, gluten-free, and pack 0.6 g of fiber per 15-calorie serving. Each 5.64-oz. bag includes 10 individually wrapped sachets of jelly and the SRP is $5.49.

Konjac Chews are a unique treat that can be described as a combination of jello and a gummy bear. For some consumers, these treats are a nostalgic of Asian fruit jelly candies, whereas to other consumers, these types of treats are novel.

"Whether or not it's a customer who has had konjac jelly candy before, customers have reacted positively to our flavors, the level of sweetness of the jellies, and our cute, joyful packaging," shares cofounders Michael Rosenzweig and Shinji Kimura.

Merging the fun and excitement of classic candy with unique Japanese ingredients, Pac Pac Snacks is satisfying customers' desire for international treats and better-for-you nutritional profiles. Founders Michael and Shinji spent many years living in both Japan and the U.S. Their experiences inspired them to start a globally inspired candy company. "Our goal was to find nutritious ingredients that could deliver the fun and deliciousness of candies we grew up loving," the founders say.

Pac Pac Snacks can be found at stores including Mollie Stone's Supermarkets, KTA Super Stores, and Uwajimaya with more store launches in the pipeline.