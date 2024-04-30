Sirio Pharma is set to debut a new range of organic formulations tailored to European consumers at Vitafoods Europe (May 14–16). The newly introduced PureOrganix concepts are formulated to meet the stringent EU-Organic certification criteria and include three ready-to-market gummies and one softgel.

Demand for organic formulations is growing rapidly, with the global herbal extracts market expected to exceed $8 billion in 2030, up from just $5 billion in 2020.

The PureOrganix range offers European brands the opportunity to quickly bring fully tested and optimized formulations with trending ingredient combinations to market. The products target three health areas: a women’s health gummy and softgel for support during PMS and menopause with evening primrose oil; a metabolic health gummy with apple cider vinegar, and a heart health gummy with flaxseed oil that "contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels."

Sirio's organic evening primrose oil (EPO) gummy targets PMS and menopause symptoms. It is pectin-based, delivering 250mg of EPO (GLA 10%) with a mixed berry flavor. Significantly, for brands looking for an experienced partner, the company’s German GMP facility—where the softgels are produced—has held the organic certification since 2010.

Another growth area for nutraceuticals, particularly those with natural actives, is for products that aim to address metabolism concerns and weight management control. In response, Sirio has created a ready-to-market organic gummy with 500mg of Apple Cider Vinegar, an ingredient well-known for metabolic health benefits and weight loss support.

A final star concept, the PureOrganix flaxseed oil gummy, features 120mg of flaxseed oil, which is rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a nutrient that has an approved EFSA claim for helping "maintain normal blood cholesterol levels." The gummy, made with pectin and lemon-flavoured, offers a convenient way to support cardiovascular health.

“We meticulously designed the new organic range so our customers could quickly introduce first-in-class products with organic ingredients for European markets," comments Sara Lesina, general manager, Sirio Europe & Americas. "Thanks to our 200+ strong global R&D team, we have been able to create consumer-friendly dosages for some of the most in demand botanical ingredients, like EPO or ACV. We see a big opportunity for brands to differentiate in the EU market with organic nutraceutical gummies and softgels, especially for those that come with proven health benefits and formulary excellence."