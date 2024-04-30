Bazooka Candy Brands announced today that private investment platform for professional athletes, Patricof Co (P/Co), is investing in the company.

DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks), Kylie and Jason Kelce (former Philadelphia Eagles), Deja Kelly (UNC Tarheels), CC Sabathia (former New York Yankees), Flau'jae Johnson (LSU Tigers), Derrick White (Boston Celtics), and Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons) are among the list of investors, who affectionately remember sweet childhood moments enjoying Bazooka brands like Ring Pop, Push Pop, Baby Bottle Pop, and Bazooka Bubble Gum. P/Co and the athletes will help fuel Bazooka's growth journey as it stands on its own as an independent company for the first time after being acquired in late 2023 by Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP, a global private equity advisory firm.

"My love of candy is well-known and I have always thought that there is something very special about Bazooka's line-up of products," said DK Metcalf, wide receiver, Seattle Seahawks. "The company's innovative take on candy and ability to continually launch so many new products is something I've always admired. I'm thrilled to be an investor and to help write the next chapter of the Bazooka Candy Brands story."

"Bazooka Candy Brands' emphasis on entertainment is perfect for athletes like me that pride ourselves on having diverse talents both on and off-court," said Deja Kelly, guard, North Carolina Tar Heels. "As an athlete, creator, and investor, I could not be more excited to collaborate with such an iconic brand and help find ways to contribute to the overall growth of the company."

Bazooka Candy Brands is a privately-owned candy company whose origins go back to 1938. Now backed by a team of all-star investors who share the brand's ethos, the company will be able to further its reach, explore new avenues for innovation, and get more deeply ingrained in culture through new campaigns.

"We are delighted to be welcoming Patricof Co into the world of Bazooka Candy Brands as we take flight as an independent business for the first time," said Tony Jacobs, CEO, Bazooka Candy Brands. "For years, we have been building our Edible Entertainment platform – a portfolio of products spanning multiple candy forms, packed in highly unique and engaging formats. Now, with the support of Patricof, we can take this notion to the next level, with a roster of athletes that agree on the importance of making room for play and share our desire to bring generations of fans exceptional experiences worldwide."

Year-over-year, Bazooka continues to grow its portfolio of products, most recently with Push Pop Gummy Pop-its, an expansion of the its Push Pop line, which won the ECRM Kids' Choice Award for Non-Chocolate Candy. Earlier this year, the company made its entry into the world of sports during the Super Bowl, with two commercials running in Nickelodeon's first ever telecast.

Bazooka Candy Brands, division of The Bazooka Companies, Inc. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.