The Functional Chocolate Company announced that its products are now available at nearly 700 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements nationwide, as well as online at vitaminshoppe.com.

The company offers naturally vegan and gluten-free dark chocolate paired with a proprietary blend of condition-specific nutraceuticals—vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and amino acids, to help address a variety of everyday health realities, from sleep and energy, to stress and focus, and much more.

"We believe treating your health should be a treat," said Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "That's why we're so pleased to work with The Vitamin Shoppe to offer a better approach to everyday health for mindful customers across the country."

Muriel Gonzalez, president, The Vitamin Shoppe, comments: "Healthier snacks and beverages that combine great taste with functional ingredients, such as vitamins, adaptogens, and nootropics, are a growing trend at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements. We're excited to introduce The Functional Chocolate Company's innovative and delicious products into our expanding selection of healthy food and drink options, for customers who want to support their individual wellness goals while indulging in their favorite dark chocolate flavors."

The Vitamin Shoppe is initially offering a curated selection of the most popular products from The Functional Chocolate Company, including:

Espresso Energy Chocolate, formulated to lift energy and vitality with Chocamine, vitamins, taurine, L-Tyrosine, schizandra berry, and green tea extract.

Blueberry Lavender Sleepy Chocolate combines a thoughtful blend of botanicals, including chamomile, valerian, lavender and lemon balm, with the clinically researched benefits of magnesium and melatonin, to help consumers fall asleep faster.

Mellow Mint Truffle Carefree Chocolate for Stress and Anxiety, formulated with herbs, botanicals and clinically researched GABA and L-Theanine, to support relaxation without drowsiness.

To learn more about the science of Functional Chocolate, visit its blog at funcho.co/blogs/articles.