Engineered to handle the most demanding high viscosity and high shear applications, the Ross line of Multi Shaft Mixers is an ideal choice for chemicals, coatings, adhesives, composites, and more, says the company. The VersaMix is used in the food industry for gummies, jellies, and candy/fondants.

Delivering the mixing efficiency and operational flexibility demanded by a high volume, high accuracy production process, the PVM-500-gallon VersaMix is equipped with a heavy-duty 30 HP three-wing anchor agitator and a 75 HP high speed disperser with 15” blade for rapid powder wet-out and dispersion. The custom configuration includes provisions for a future addition of a third agitator.

The Ross PVM-500’s jacketed vessels allow for heating/cooling and vacuum operation. In addition, the interchangeable mix cans feature a 2-wheel drive hydraulic system for easy movement and precise positioning. The cover includes a thermoprobe, tank light, and several process connections specified by the end user.

An explosion-proof purged operator station rated for Class I, Div 1 environments allows operators to run the mixer in manual mode or recipe-based automated mode. The control system is UL-698A, NFPA-496, and UL508A certified.

