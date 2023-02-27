Customized for shear-sensitive applications with low to medium viscosity, the ROSS Model CDA-200 features a two-wing anchor agitator and two medium-speed agitators, each fit with five rows of three-blade pitched turbines. The mixer is supplied with two portable stainless steel mixing vessels and transport covers for semi-continuous operation, a 4-gallon charging hopper for introducing ingredients to the batch, and a thermoprobe for accurate temperature readings.

All three agitators are driven independently by explosion-proof inverter-duty motors. The two-wing anchor includes Teflon scrapers that contact the jacketed sidewall and bottom surfaces. Double FlexiLip seals and silicone O-rings enable vacuum operation up to 29.5"Hg for creating air-free pastes, slurries, gels, and suspensions.

Designed for heavy-duty use, the ROSS line of Multi Shaft Mixers standardizes on precision bearings with large bearing spans which reduce agitator shaft deflection and vibration, contributing to the robust quality and longevity of these machines. With no bearings and seals in the product zone, ROSS Multi-Shaft Mixers offer better protection against contamination compared to other designs with bottom-entering agitators.