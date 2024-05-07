For the first time in 12 years, Mars' Starburst brand has debuted “Different Every Time,” a brand new campaign that encourages fans to see and experience the joy of endless possibility. Inspired by the more than 479 million ways you can enjoy one pack of 12 original Starburst, “Different Every Time” goes against the sameness fed to consumers by the algorithms and status quo trends of today, and instead celebrates the ability to choose your own adventure of delicious flavors and fun.

The multimedia campaign created by Team OMC (DDB and Critical Mass) is anchored by a new advertisement created with the help of generative AI that delivers different world scenes and vibrant styles so fans quite literally experience the content different every time. Made up of over 300 bespoke assets, the campaign will extend across TV, online, social, and more.

"Today marks a deliciously exciting milestone for Starburst as we unveil our new Different Every Time campaign, the first in 12 years. Inspired by the endless possibilities for adventure in every pack, this campaign celebrates the joy of choice and individuality in a world inundated with sameness. With the help of generative AI, we're bringing fans dynamic and ever-changing content, ensuring each experience is truly unique. From our vibrant TV spots to interactive AR lenses on Snapchat and a flavor-inspired music adventure on Spotify, there's something for everyone to savor," says Ro Cheng, vice president of marketing, Mars.

Fans can also engage with the campaign on Snapchat using a different-every-time AR lens inspired by the vibrant and fun flavor combos of Starburst and Spotify (launching on 5/13) with a “chews” your own music adventure that allows fans to find and experience new music based on their flavor-inspired choices.

“Starburst is a unique product in that there are endless ways to enjoy them. We wanted to deliver on that product truth in the new work by creating a platform that is literally different every time you experience it. Creating the novelty and constant discovery that Gen Z is looking for. It creates that perfect sweet spot where the campaign experience perfectly matches the product experience," comments Colin Selikow, chief creative officer, DDB Chicago.

