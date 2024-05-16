Bazooka Candy Brands debuted its latest innovation tomorrow at the Sweet and Snacks Expo this week. Joining the Baby Bottle Pop portfolio is the all-new Baby Bottle Pop Twisters: a new, multi-textured candy with a crunchy outer shell, a sweet chewy candy, and a pop of sour powder at the core.

Consumers can twist, flip, and shake the Baby Bottle Pop Twisters to get to the bites inside. The new product showcases refillable and reusable baby bottle packaging, designed with an easy-to-close lock. Baby Bottle Pop Twisters will be available in four fruity flavors, including Strawberry, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, and Berry Blast.

"Bazooka Candy Brands has had a reputation for bringing innovative candy concepts to the forefront of culture for decades," says Alyson McManus, director, Bazooka Candy Brands. "Baby Bottle Pop Twisters delivers an exciting new format to our loyal Baby Bottle Pop fans, with a fun twist of flavor. We can’t wait to introduce it to the market next year."

Baby Bottle Pop Twisters was introduced for the first time ever at this year's Sweets and Snacks Expo, and will be available at retail in spring of 2025.

Baby Bottle Pop Twisters is the latest innovation to join the Baby Bottle Pop brand; the #2 selling non-chocolate confectionery in 2023, which has grown a 32% over last year. The latest innovation is the next in a series of products the organization has introduced in recent years. Push Pop Gummy Roll (2020), Juicy Drop Gummy Dip 'N Stix (2021), and Push Pop Gummy Pop-its (2023) continue to generate viral attention across social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, with over a billion views.

Bazooka Candy Brands, division of The Bazooka Companies, Inc. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.