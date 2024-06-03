Across the country, Americans will kick off summer by celebrating National Candy Month in June—and they'll continue to enhance their special moments with chocolate and candy all summer long.

For the $48 billion confectionery industry, National Candy Month is a pivotal point in the treating calendar. It serves as a celebration of the people who make America’s favorite treats and a reminder that summer fun—holidays, vacations, weekend trips, and more—is made sweeter with chocolate and candy.

“It’s no coincidence that National Candy Month falls at the start of summer—it’s the perfect time to appreciate all that makes this time of year so enjoyable," says John Downs, president and CEO, National Confectioners Association. "As consumers savor the longer nights, warmer temperatures, and relaxed schedules of the season, they will turn once again to chocolate and candy to enhance their favorite summer activities and commemorate cherished traditions.”

While people lean into the fun during the summer months, consumers still understand that chocolate and candy are treats. People in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2–3 times per week, averaging just 40 calories and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day.

Here’s how consumers like to treat during National Candy Month:

Top treats: Gummy candy, chocolate, taffy, lollipops, and hard candy top the list of consumers’ favorite summer treats.

Gummy candy, chocolate, taffy, lollipops, and hard candy top the list of consumers’ favorite summer treats. Treating on the go: 86% of people going on a road trip will bring along chocolate and candy, 82% will share treats on a family visit, and 68% will hit the beach with their favorites in tow.

86% of people going on a road trip will bring along chocolate and candy, 82% will share treats on a family visit, and 68% will hit the beach with their favorites in tow. Everything and s’more: 78% of campers say they will treat themselves to chocolate and candy—and there’s no better way to end a summer day than around the campfire with s’mores. Of the people who enjoy them, 78% will opt for classic milk or dark chocolate in their s’mores, while 22% prefer more innovative ingredients.

78% of campers say they will treat themselves to chocolate and candy—and there’s no better way to end a summer day than around the campfire with s’mores. Of the people who enjoy them, 78% will opt for classic milk or dark chocolate in their s’mores, while 22% prefer more innovative ingredients. Scream for ice cream: To dress up their ice cream cones, consumers say chocolate pieces, chocolate sauce, peanut butter candy, and gummy candy are their preferred toppings.

To learn more about National Candy Month, visit NationalCandyMonth.com for fun facts, tips for treating, and plenty of ideas and inspiration for how to celebrate this June and all summer long. Get in on the summer fun and follow NCA on Facebook, X, and Instagram, and join the conversation on social media by using #NationalCandyMonth.

Related: VIDEO: Trends at the Sweets & Snacks Expo