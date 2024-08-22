Krispy Kreme is partnering with Dr Pepper for the first time ever to kick off the football season with a new roster of doughnuts sure to score with fans.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 23 for a limited time at Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., doughnut lovers, and football fans alike can enjoy the Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper Kickoff Collection, featuring an all-new doughnut that delivers the experience of the 23 original flavors of Dr Pepper, plus a returning Krispy Kreme seasonal favorite:

NEW Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut – an Original Glazed Doughnut piped with Dr Pepper flavored frosting, featuring a Burgundy Sprinkle Blend and topped with a white chocolate Dr Pepper logo.

NEW Buttercreme Goals Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in green icing, topped with colorful sprinkles and a yellow buttercreme flavored goal post.

Kreme Filled Football Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut filled with white Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated as a football.

“Two of America’s most loved flavors are about to become one amazing gameday sensation to make this the sweetest kickoff to football season ever. This Dr Pepper collection is a must-add to your gameday lineup, whoever you’re cheering for,” says Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.

The Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper Kickoff Collection can be purchased in-shop and for pick-up at participating shops or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy the doughnuts in a Krispy Kreme custom half-dozen box delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

To further celebrate football season kickoff, Krispy Kreme is offering $0 delivery Aug. 23-25 on all orders via the brand’s app and at krispykreme.com.

