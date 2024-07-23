The Hershey Store is giving chocolate and peanut butter lovers what they want with the release of Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins for the first time ever in July, on shop.hersheys.com.

Available online only for a limited time from the Hershey's store, the chocolate and peanut butter pumpkins can now be delivered right to consumers' doorsteps well before October 31.

Starting on July 23, Reese's fans can visit shop.hersheys.com to jumpstart the Halloween season as the only place to grab a portion of the season's first Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins batch for $24.99 per 32-oz. bag, while supplies last.

Hershey's Chocolate World seasonal hours and offerings

While consumers await the arrival of their Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins, they can plan their visit to the Hershey's Chocolate World attraction, as it announces its fall seasonal hours and offerings. Fans can once again stop by the Trick-or-Treat Trail starting on September 13 to pick up free treats from brands like Reese's, Hershey's, Jolly Rancher, and Twizzlers. Hours and other seasonal offerings are as follows:

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through November 3 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm (including Halloween night) at Hershey's Chocolate World

Exclusive to Hershey's Chocolate World, new Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Hershey's Caramels in 12-oz. pouches in store and online in 7.6-lb. bulk cases as well as 16-oz. gift tins arrive for fall gifting

In September, visit the flagship location in your best costume or Halloween-inspired outfit to try new treats like ghoulish milkshakes, s'mores, Hershey's Caramel Apple Cider, Reese's Smoked Skeleton Cocktails, and more

Consumers can check out Hershey's Chocolate World's website and social channels for additional information on upcoming offerings and attraction news.

The Hershey Company is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.