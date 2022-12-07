Today, Barry Callebaut announced the next phase of the expansion of its Chatham factory in Ontario, Canada. The multi-year expansion started in 2018, with an initial investment of $30 million (USD) for additional liquid storage capacity in Chatham to expand the variety of products available to customers. An additional $70 million will have been invested in Chatham’s product portfolio and enhanced manufacturing capabilities through the end of the 2022/2023 fiscal year, ending August 31, 2023. The ongoing investments will bring the total investment in the Chatham factory to $100 million.

These investments will enable Barry Callebaut to continue to drive long-term growth in the growing compound market in North America. Production at the plant currently includes a broad range of products, from liquid milk and dark compound to molded products. The investment includes both liquid and molding lines, as well as enhanced capabilities for the production of dairy-free compound to accommodate growing customer demand for plant-based indulgence. White compound production will be added in 2023. The expansion of the Chatham factory has fueled economic growth in the area. Barry Callebaut has created almost 100 direct jobs, and 25 indirect hires.

"This new capacity will satisfy growing demand from both food manufacturers and gourmet customers for our compound solutions in this dynamic consumer market," said Balaji Padmanabhan, vice president of operations and supply chain, Americas, Barry Callebaut.

"This Chatham expansion marks another milestone for our region. Investing in our compound production, together with the new specialty chocolate factory in Brantford, allow us to lean into the wide-variety of specialized experience in the region, and to establish a strategic foothold in our network as we accelerate our growth journey," said Steve Woolley, president & CEO Americas, Barry Callebaut.

In April 2022, Barry Callebaut announced an investment of $104 million in a new specialty chocolate factory in Brantford, Canada. The factory in Brantford will focus on sugar-free chocolate, high protein, and other specialty products to meet increasing customer demand.