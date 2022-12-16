Fannie May recently re-released its seasonal holiday offerings, ranging from Dark Sea Salt Pixies, which come ready-to-display on dining room tablescapes to Peppermint S’mores Snack Mix, a snack received with a holiday twist.
Its holiday options include:
- Peppermint S'mores Snack Mix: The iconic American treat reinvented by Fannie May, with a holiday mix. A festive combination of crunchy grahams and fluffy pink peppermint marshmallows coated in dark chocolate and then sprinkled with peppermint candy. No artificial flavors and no preservatives, and Kosher certified. Suggested retail price is an 18-oz. bag for $10.99 in club stores; $15.99 at Fannie May Retail; and a 5-oz. bag for $4.99 at FDM.
- Dark Sea Salt Pixies Holiday Box: Chocolate-flavored caramel and crunchy pecans covered in rich dark chocolate and sprinkled with a hint of sea salt. No artificial colors, no artificial flavors, no preservatives. Kosher certified. SRP: $32.99, at Fannie May retail stores and on FannieMay.com.
- 1-lb. Holiday Mint Meltaways: Creamy mint chocolate centers coated in sweet white confection finished with a sprinkle of red and green sugar crystals. SRP: $32.99, sold at Fannie May retail and on FannieMay.com.
