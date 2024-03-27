With Easter right around the corner, Ferrero's Fannie May is sharing its limited-time-offer holiday lineup.

Consumers can snag the goodies at Fannie May stores (click here for full list) or online at FannieMay.com and on Amazon.

The lineup includes:

Milk Chocolate Bunny - 6-oz. ($7.99): Crafted from silky smooth premium milk chocolate, this solid Milk Chocolate Bunny is a true Easter Classic. Dark Chocolate Bunny - 6-oz. ($7.99): Crafted from rich, smooth, decadent premium dark chocolate, this solid Dark Chocolate Bunny is a true Easter Classic. White Chocolate Bunny - 6-oz. ($7.99): Crafted from sweet and creamy white chocolate, this solid White Chocolate Bunny is a true Easter Classic. Cream Eggs - 8-pc. - Gift Box ($29.99): These popular 2-oz. eggs hold creamy fillings that are coated by premium milk chocolate and pastel confection. The gift box includes 8 eggs of Fannie May Famous chocolate, 2 Vanilla Buttercream, 2 Trinidad, Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cream, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter, Milk Fruit and Nut, & Green May Egg. Milk Chocolate Pixies - 1-lb. ($27.99): A long running fan favorite of Fannie May’s, these treats are the perfect combination of silky rich caramel and crunchy pecans doused in milk chocolate. Mint Meltaways - 1-lb. - Gift Box ($29.99): One of Fannie May’s most popular fine chocolate confections. These perfect Easter treats feature creamy mint-chocolate centers coated in beautiful spring pastels green, yellow, and pink. S'mores Snack Mix - 18-oz. ($14.99): This snack mix brings consumers the taste of Fannie May wrapped up in a bag. The snack mix features crunchy graham crackers and fluffy marshmallows coated in smooth silky milk chocolate.

Ferrero Group is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.­