Nominations are now open for the National Confectioners Association's (NCA) Woman of Influence Award. The nomination deadline is January 9, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The NCA Woman of Influence Award is presented by NCA’s Women’s Leadership Group (WLG). The award honors a woman who has demonstrated superior leadership and industry mentorship and has a proven record of growth, success, and influence in the confectionery industry. Candidates should not only serve as an inspiration to other women in the category but also create avenues for advancement for women throughout the industry seeking leadership roles.

Nominations in this category should encompass women across all disciplines of the confectionery business with demonstrated accomplishments and influence in the confectionery industry.

Judges will select winners based on a five-point set of criteria. Each candidate must:

Exemplify a positive influence on the confectionery industry;

Have a proven track record of growth, creativity and innovation in solving problems or overcoming challenges;

Exhibit qualities of teamwork, integrity and dedication;

Hold leadership roles within the industry or within NCA; and

Serve as a mentor or trusted advisor to other women in the industry.

Previous recipients include Emily Edmondson (2022), sales director at Galerie USA, LLC, and Libby Taylor (2021), former NCA vice president of meetings and membership. Taylor retired in August 2020.

Click here for more information, and click here for the nomination form.