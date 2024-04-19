Retail Confectioners International (RCI) recently announced that it is now accepting entries for its first-ever Grand Confection Award.

The Grand Confection Award is a new opportunity for RCI members to highlight skillfully crafted chocolates and confections and be judged anonymously based on an excellence criteria during RCI's Annual Convention & Industry Expo. Each year a different confection will be selected to be the focus of that year. This year, the confection of the year is caramel.

To enter product for consideration as the Grand Confection, participants must complete the entry form by May 3. Applicants must be active RCI Candy Maker Members. Click here for guidelines.

The Grand Confection Award winner and finalists will be announced during Awards Banquet on Wednesday, June 19.

Entries must be submitted by May 3. Click here to enter.

