The National Confectioners Association announced today that Sylvia Buxton, president & CEO of Perfetti Van Melle North America, is the 2024 Woman of Influence Award recipient. Created by NCA’s Women’s Leadership Group, the award honors a woman who has demonstrated superior leadership and industry mentorship, with a proven record of growth and influence in the confectionery industry. The Woman of Influence Award will be presented at NCA’s 2024 State of the Industry Conference.

"Sylvia’s commitment to guiding and elevating women, particularly those who want to grow and advance their leadership skills and careers, truly captures the essence of this award," John Downs, NCA president and CEO, said. "Her efforts to assist women in pursuing their ambitions and her commitment to mentorship mirror our industry's dedication to fostering a community of people with unique perspectives."

Buxton has more than three decades of experience in consumer goods across high-profile brands. She is the most senior woman in global leadership within Perfetti Van Melle Group, directing the North American business unit of more than 1,700 employees. Currently a member of NCA’s Board of Trustees and Strategic Advisory Council, Buxton is also involved with NCA’s Women’s Leadership Group and has been a frequent speaker and mentor in the group.

“I’m honored to join the incredible list of women who have received this Woman of Influence recognition,” Buxton said. “None of us could have achieved this without the help, inspiration, and advocacy of those before us. This award amplifies the message I share with all women (and men!) daring to succeed: don’t wait for your work and successes to be noticed. Engage the help of others. Then go ahead. Be daring to succeed in your career and in life.”

Established in 2021, the Women of Influence Award spotlights the industry's dedicated and influential female leaders. Buxton joins a prestigious list of industry women to be honored with this award. Buxton will receive her award at the State of the Industry Conference Awards Ceremony on Sunday, March 10, starting at 5:30 pm.

