Peeps, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, has released its spring collection earlier than ever before, including marshmallow chicks and bunnies.

The lineup includes returning fan favorites and also new marshmallow creations.

"The Peeps brand is honored to have been included in family traditions and celebrations over the last seven decades and is thrilled to continue spreading springtime sweetness with the launch of our 2023 Easter Marshmallow offerings," said Caitlin Servian, brand manager for Peeps. "From parents and grandparents passing down their Peeps traditions to little ones, to friends and families incorporating our adorable Chicks and Bunnies into seasonal recipes and crafts, it is truly heartwarming to witness the many ways our Marshmallow candies bring loved ones together. We're excited to see how our devoted fans express their Peepsonality in 2023!"

All-new this year, Peeps is putting a fruity and flavorful spin on its popular Marshmallow Chick pop by joining forces with the Mike and Ike brand. The two iconic candy brands have created a Peeps Mike and Ike Flavored Pop. For the first time ever, this pop will include four different flavored Chicks including lemon, lime, orange, and strawberry. The candy is also teaming up with Dr Pepper to introduce Dr Pepper Flavored Peeps Chicks (available only at Walmart) that combine marshmallow with the flavors of Dr Pepper.

In addition, sweet and salty lovers will be able to taste the new Peeps Kettle Corn Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, available only at Kroger and its family of stores.

Other returning fan-favorites hitting store shelves in 202 include:

Nationally available Peeps Brand offerings:

Classic Peeps Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies

Peeps Marshmallow Rainbow Pop

Peeps Sparkly Wild Berry Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies

Peeps Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Fruit Punch Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Delights Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate

Peeps Marshmallow Decorated Eggs

Peeps Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Chicks

Exclusive Peeps Brand products available at select retailers:

Peeps Easter Essentials (Available only at Sam's Club)

Peeps Tropical Burst Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (Available only at Target)

Peeps Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Dipped in Milk Chocolate (Available only at Target and Cracker Barrel)

Fans wishing to take their Peeps to the next level can personalize their Peeps Marshmallow Chicks with My Peeps including options to coat the Chicks with a variety of chocolate-y and sweet dipping options such as sprinkles, cookies, toasted coconut, and more.

To purchase Peeps Candy and merchandise, consumers can shop online at peepsandcompany.com