Colombian B4B chocolate manufacturer Luker Chocolate has launched its new Choco Oat M!lk 43% No Added Sugar couverture. The low-sugar plant-based chocolate couverture is the newest creation in Luker’s signature Balance line, offering a vegan-friendly and gluten-free option for brands looking to experiment with better-for-you alternatives.

Maintaining quality in innovation

Luker’s signature Choco Oat M!lk 43% uses a blend of erythritol and stevia as low-calorie sweetener alternatives to refined sugar. The use of erythritol and stevia appeals to those consumers wanting to reduce or eliminate their sugar intake for health reasons. Luker believes that creating a product that’s better for your health and the planet shouldn’t mean consumers must sacrifice taste. Using high quality ingredients, the couverture maintains Luker’s signature oat milk chocolate cereal and nutty flavor, with a smooth and creamy texture.

Combining the needs of both plant-based and health-conscious consumers, this product is also made with the highest quality Cacao Fino de Aroma.

Better for you and better for the planet

This new addition to Luker’s vegan-friendly portfolio, responds to a growing demand for innovation in the plant-based spectrum. It’s clear that the plant-based market is growing. According to Future Market Insights, the global plant-based market is set to rise 15.5% to $4 billion in the next ten years. Plant-based oat milk emits the lowest amount of carbon during production, compared with both cow’s milk and other milk alternatives, e.g. soy.

Consumers are also buying more products that have a reduced sugar content. According to Grand View Research, the global reduced sugar food & beverages market size was valued at USD 46.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030. The snacks segment is forecast to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period. Tapping into this need, a no-added sugar alternative is perfect for those looking to reduce sugar intake in their diet.

Daniela Quintero, director of product design and development at Luker Chocolate says: “We’re seeing various subcategories within the plant-based sector emerge, as consumers seek out more options to suit different diets and health requirements."

"Last year, our product development research led to the development of 70% Dark and 40% milk no-added sugar couvertures using erythritol and stevia, incorporating Luker’s Cacao Fino de Aroma signature flavor. We were keen to combine this with our best-selling Oat M!lk 43% couverture, to develop a product that is perfect for brands looking to appeal to a wider audience.”