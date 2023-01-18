Brach's is making Valentine’s Day moments sweeter by introducing limited-edition FRIENDS Conversation Hearts, together with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

With messages featuring 26 FRIENDS quotes and references—such as “UR MY LBSTR,” “MOO POINT,” and, of course, “ON A BREAK”—these treats offer an easy, risk-free way to spark connection and conversation amongst “friends” this season. The packs include a new blend of Watermelon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Cherry, and Orange flavors.

“Brach's Conversation Hearts and FRIENDS are both cultural symbols that have been beloved for generations, so this collaboration felt like a natural fit,” said Chad Womack, director of Brach's Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. “Brach's Conversation Hearts embody all that is special about Valentine’s Day, giving fans a meaningful way to connect through short, sweet messages. We’re proud to own that tradition each year and are excited to bring people together by offering this twist on our classic hearts inspired by one of the most iconic pop culture representations of friendships—FRIENDS.”

For those who don’t want to “pivot” from Valentine’s Day tradition, Brach's fan-favorite classic Conversation Hearts are available nationwide alongside the limited-edition FRIENDS Conversation Hearts.