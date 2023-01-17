Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based chocolate company of 27 years, is making Valentine's Day sweeter with special heart-shaped bites that are individually wrapped in resealable pouches in Very Cherry and Salted Caramel flavors. Also available is a Limited Edition Valentine's Day Collection 3-Bar Pack, complete with three large bars in Cherry Cordial, Raspberry Rose, and Cinnamon Ganache flavors packaged in a themed tray.

Individually Wrapped Bites in Pouches (SRP: $7.99-$9.99):

Salted Caramel Hearts: Heart-shaped chocolate bites with cinnamon salted caramel filling in 55% Belgian dark chocolate

Very Cherry Hearts: Heart-shaped chocolate bites with cherry puree filling in 55% Belgian dark chocolate

3-Bar Pack:

Cherry Cordial: 55% Belgian dark chocolate with cherry filling

Raspberry Rose: Raspberry and a hint of real rose enveloped in 34% ruby chocolate

Cinnamon Ganache: 33% Belgian milk chocolate with cinnamon ganache filling

The Valentine's Day Collection bars can be purchased individually or as a three-bar pack. The three-bar pack has a SRP of $9.99, and each individual bar retails for $3.99. These bars and the heart-shaped bites in pouches are available now at a variety of retailers nationwide including Albertsons/Safeway, Whole Foods Market, HyVee, Natural Grocers, Brookshire's Food & Pharmacy, Lunds & Byerlys, Roth's Fresh Markets, Market of Choice, New Seasons, and NCG & INFRA Co-ops.

Available year-round, Chocolove's large bars in Raspberries in Dark Chocolate, Cherries & Almonds in Dark Chocolate, Passion Fruit in Ruby Chocolate, and Strawberry in Dark Chocolate are especially popular around Valentine's Day. In addition, all large bars offer a love poem inside the wrapper. The year-round large bars are available at major retailers and Chocolove.com now.