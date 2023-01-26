HARIBO's Valentine's Day lineup is out, and in addition to its classic favorites, it includes limited edition HARIBO Goldbears Valentine's Filled Tubes, as well as HARIBO Sweet and Sour Hearts.
The Valentine's Day products include:
- The HARIBO Goldbears Valentine’s 2.53-oz. filled tube is packed with classic HARIBO Goldbears in strawberry, orange, lemon, pineapple, and raspberry flavors.
- HARIBO Be Mine Mix: HARIBO’s Be Mine Mix peg bag and Mini Theatre Box includes a mix of heart, O, and X shaped gummies in 3 flavors: Raspberry, Cherry, and Pineapple.
- HARIBO Sweet and Sour Hearts: HARIBO’s Sweet and Sour Hearts peg bag and resealable bag includes a mix of sweet and sour strawberry gummi hearts.
- HARIBO Valentine Goldbears: Includes pineapple and raspberry Goldbear flavors in a peg bag.
- HARIBO Valentine Goldbears 25ct Exchange Box + HARIBO Valentine Goldbears 40ct Exchange Bag: HARIBO’s 25pc Exchange Kit includes 25 individual treat-sized packs of pineapple and raspberry Goldbears. The HARIBO Valentine Goldbears 40pc Exchange Kit is a laydown bag that includes 40 individual treat-sized packs of pineapple and raspberry Goldbears.
- HARIBO Goldbears 7-oz. Heart Box: This heart-shaped novelty box includes two 3.5-oz. bags with five classic Goldbears flavors: orange, lemon, pineapple, raspberry, and strawberry.