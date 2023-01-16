Justice and Jelly Belly have announced a collaboration that will bring a sweet twist to the tween fashion space. The collection will be available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com and will feature Jelly Belly beans with Justice's tween fashion.

The collaboration is a mix of bold designs, creative patterns, and Jelly Belly's famous candy motifs. Each piece was custom designed to incorporate the Jelly Belly bean with trending fashion pieces. The collection offers an assortment of clothing from denim to fleece match back items.

"This collaboration is an exciting combination of two beloved brands and is sure to bring a smile to our customer. We are delighted to launch this fun and playful side of Justice to the Walmart customer," said Kat DePizzo, president, Justice Design Lab.

Justice has collaborated with brands to create lifestyle collections that appeal to all tweens. The Justice x Jelly Belly partnership brings together two brands for a new collection.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Jelly Belly to bring the collection to life in a brand-new way. We hope to bring a little whimsy to our customer and continues to cement Walmart as the tween fashion destination," said Elizabeth McCusker, vice president of marketing, Justice.

"We are delighted to partner with Justice to bring to life Jelly Belly's iconic colors, personality, and shape through limited edition designed apparel for tweens. The items are fun and exciting additions to any tween's wardrobe" says Jelly Belly's Global Vice President of Marketing Robert Swaigen.