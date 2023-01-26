M&M’S has announced that it is partnering with actress and comedy icon Maya Rudolph to become the brand’s new spokesperson in a newly created role: M&M’S “Chief of Fun."

As Chief of Fun, Rudolph will use her comedic talents and personality to help M&M'S build on its mission to create a world where everyone feels they belong. Her first appearance with the brand will be in M&M’S upcoming Super Bowl LVII campaign (after the brand announced in December that it's returning to the Super Bowl).

With the new role, Rudolph will serve as M&M’S new spokesperson, while the colorful cast of original spokescandies will step away to pursue other passions.

