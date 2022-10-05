Ndustrial, the only production-first Energy Intensity company, and M&M Carnot / Logix, businesses in high-efficiency industrial refrigeration systems, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver advanced refrigeration products and processes to continuously improve operations and boost margins across cold storage warehouses and food processing facilities.

The integration leverages Ndustrial’s proprietary software interface and establishes a direct data feed with the M&M Carnot Control System (PC Monitor Enterprise), Logix Refrigeration Control Systems (RCS), and associated data. The new IoT-enabled service automates the collection and transfer of energy data and provides customers real-time energy data that is necessary to improve facility performance and reduce energy cost and intensity.

“Refrigeration is an energy-intensive process that accounts for 15% of worldwide electricity production,” said Dave Sholtis, CEO of M&M Carnot / Logix. “Our customers are at the forefront of every decision we make, and we are committed to helping them meet their sustainability and energy management goals. Our partnership with Ndustrial exemplifies how the right technology partner can add immediate value to our customers and support their ESG initiatives.”

The new partnership lets food processing facilities and cold storage warehouses:

View all refrigeration controls in one common interface

Remotely optimize energy costs at each facility

Improve blast freezing cycle times and utilization rates

Shed electric load automatically, eliminating the need for manual intervention

“Our new partnership with M&M Carnot / Logix not only provides our customers the energy data they need to properly manage operations, but it also opens the door to new innovations and processes,” said Jason Massey, co-founder and CEO at Ndustrial. “Managing energy well has become table stakes for industrial facilities, and we provide the data required to track Carbon Intensity metrics—metrics that identify more energy-efficient processes.”