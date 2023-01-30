IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has announced it has expanded and relocated its new 3,000-square-foot candy store in a prime location at the MarketStreet Lynnfield shopping center in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

“We are pleased to open a larger store at MarketStreet Lynnfield to expand our offerings and enhance the customers’ experience,” says Jeff Rubin, founder and CEO of IT’SUGAR.

The MarketStreet Lynnfield store epitomizes what the brand is known for: hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and immersive candy experiences with featured shops, such as Sour Patch Kids, OREO, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst. It also includes areas devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats, and much more, providing sugar enthusiasts of all ages with entertainment.

MarketStreet is home to small businesses that add local flavor to the mix, as well as major names like Whole Foods, Pottery Barn, and Kings Dining and Entertainment and many more. IT’SUGAR is located at MarketStreet Lynnfield, at 600 Market St., Ste. 681, Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

In addition, IT'SUGAR recently opened a 3,500 square feet store at Dania Pointe in Dania Beach, Florida.

“IT’SUGAR is more than a candy store,” says Jeff Rubin, founder and CEO of IT’SUGAR. “We have one of the most expansive assortments of confectionery treats, alongside a curated collection of in-demand candy licensed merchandise, such as apparel, scented candles, and more. IT’SUGAR transforms how the world experiences their favorite ‘sugary’ treats.”

The grand opening kicks off a robust year of store openings for IT’SUGAR, which includes a two-story and over 16,000-square-foot candy department store in Bayside Marketplace in Miami early this summer.

Dania Pointe is a 102-acre premier South Florida mixed-use development, where nearly 1 million square feet of retail, entertainment, and restaurants are complemented by Class A offices, a full-service Marriott and AC Hotel by Marriott, luxury apartments, and public event space.

IT’SUGAR is located in Dania Pointe, at 139 S. Compass Way, Dania Beach, FL 33004, Space 92, next to Rodizio Grill and across from The Lawn.

IT’SUGAR is a member of BBX Capital Corporation’s family of companies and a subsidiary of BBX Sweet Holdings. For more information, visit itsugar.com.