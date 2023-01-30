Ferrero's Tic Tac brand is unveiling limited-edition packs to encourage consumers to "Take A Ride On A Tic Tac" and amp up their everyday moments as they enjoy 100 layers of flavor in each mint. The eight colorful packs feature playful graphics including skateboarding, DJing, snorkeling, and more. Available in Fruit Adventure, Orange, Tropical, and Freshmint flavors, the limited-edition packs are on shelves now through April.

"Tic Tac has provided consumers with layers of flavor for the past 50 years, and we take great pride in being the perfect companion as you go about your day," said Endri Shtylla, marketing director, Tic Tac at Ferrero USA, Inc. "With this new limited-edition packaging, we are excited to inspire consumers to find fun in those little everyday moments and we look forward to seeing how our fans will show us how they "Take a Ride on a Tic Tac!"

To introduce the new packs, Tic Tac is inviting consumers to enter the "Take A Ride" sweepstakes for a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000 and additional prizes including skateboards, hoodies, water bottles, and more. To enter, consumers can purchase one of the limited-edition packs and post a photo with #TICTACtakearidesweeps on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter sharing in 50 words or less how the 100 layers of Tic Tac mints take them on a flavor joy ride.

In addition, Tic Tac is unveiling digital content in which consumers can have access to an array of games, music playlists, fun facts, and more. Consumers can have access to this content by visiting takearidesweeps.com or scanning the QR code on packs and in-store displays.