HI-CHEW, the chewy fruit candy, has again teamed up with self-service frozen yogurt franchise Menchie's Frozen Yogurt to bring back HI-CHEW Raspberry yogurt. The limited-edition flavor is launching in participating Menchie's stores nationwide throughout February.

With Valentine's Day approaching, consumers will be able to once again purchase the HI-CHEW Raspberry flavor. Inspired by HI-CHEW's Raspberry flavor, which launched in the HI-CHEW Berry Mix in 2021, this sweet and tart treat has a bright, vibrant pinkish hue. Menchie's HI-CHEW Raspberry flavor is nonfat and is made with no artificial flavors, no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup.

This is the fifth collaboration between HI-CHEW and Menchie's. The two brands first teamed up in July 2019 when Menchie's launched HI-CHEW Dragon Fruit, inspired by the HI-CHEW Dragon Fruit flavor. In 2020, Menchie's unveiled two flavors, HI-CHEW Mango and HI-CHEW Passion Fruit, available on their own or swirled together to create the flavor of HI-CHEW Tropical Smoothie. Last year, for National Candy Month in June, Menchie's created a sweet and sour HI-CHEW Rainbow Sherbet Flavor in celebration of HI-CHEW's Fantasy Mix. Menchie's first launched its HI-CHEW Raspberry flavor for a limited time in July 2021.

"We are so excited to have Menchie's bring back the HI-CHEW Raspberry flavor this year," says Teruhiro “Terry” Kawabe, chief representative for the U.S. and president/CEO, Morinaga America Inc. "The HI-CHEW Berry Mix has long been a favorite since its launch in 2021, and consumers couldn't get enough of the HI-CHEW Raspberry flavor at Menchie's. As a highly requested treat, we are sure consumers will be excited about bringing this limited edition treat back to Menchie's stores."

Since its launch, HI-CHEW has been driven by flavor innovation and experimentation, and the research and development team continues to bring authentic fruity confections to consumers. Similarly, Menchie's, which opened its doors in 2007, has a culinary team committed to bringing its guests high-quality, proprietary frozen yogurt and sorbet flavors as well as bringing unique brand partnerships to life in stores worldwide.

"We are thrilled to partner with HI-CHEW again to feature this refreshing raspberry flavor in our stores in February, making it the perfect Valentine's Day treat," says Elizabeth Berry, vice president of marketing, Menchie's Frozen Yogurt. "In addition to providing high-quality frozen yogurt and vegan sorbet options, we are also focused on providing a fun, upbeat store environment where friends and family can gather and make memories. We can't wait to see our guests smile as they fill up their cups with this sweet treat."

The HI-CHEW Raspberry flavor will be available throughout the month of February at participating Menchie's stores nationwide.