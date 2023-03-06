Plant-based milk chocolate company LOVO today launched milk chocolate bars using a variety of plant milks. Reimagining the milk chocolate experience, LOVO will debut four ultra-creamy chocolate bars made entirely of vegan, gluten-free, and Non-GMO ingredients and backed by Swiss chocolate-making expertise. The suggested retail price is $4.99 per bar, or $19.96 per 4-pack.

Co-founders Courtenay Vuchnich and Simon Lester (the entrepreneurs behind Pascha) spent six years trying to perfect a vegan milk chocolate bar recipe that could hold up to (and even surpass) traditional milk chocolate’s taste, texture, and appeal, but without any of the dairy downsides. By focusing on the popularity and continued growth of the $20 billion plant-based milk category, they asked the simple question: what if we took plant milks and used them to replace the dairy in milk chocolate?

Simon and Courtenay went straight to the source—Switzerland—to create LOVO’s better-for-you indulgences. LOVO will launch direct-to-consumer to start and feature the following flavors: Almond Milk, Hazelnut Milk, Oat Milk, and Coconut Milk chocolate. Each bar wrapper and foil are fully recyclable and all products are Rainforest Alliance certified and myclimate certified. To design the packaging, LOVO teamed up with branding agency Moxie Sozo (Birch Benders) to bring modern design and color cues that indicate they’re playing in the mainstream milk chocolate world.



