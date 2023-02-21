HI-CHEW has introduced HI-CHEW Bites, a convenient way for consumers to enjoy its chews on the go. The new HI-CHEW Bites comes in bite-size packaging, with unwrapped chewlets, featuring three of the brand's most popular flavors: Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry.

Until now, the core lineup of HI-CHEW offerings have mainly featured individually wrapped chewlets. With the latest introduction of HI-CHEW Bites, HI-CHEW is on a mission to ensure that brand fans and candy lovers alike can reach for a bag of their favorite fruity, chewy candy for any occasion. The new HI-CHEW Bites makes it the ideal grab-and-go option.

The brand's innovative technology continues within HI-CHEW Bites, allowing each bite-size chew to bring its fruit flavor to life. The unwrapped chewlets are coated in a plant-derived powder that helps to keep the candy from sticking together without compromising the chewy texture. While smaller in size, each chewlet stays true to the core HI-CHEW mission: to create an immensely fruity and intensely chewy snacking experience.

"Our brand fans have been requesting a version of HI-CHEW that is easily accessible and can be eaten on-the-go," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), chief representative for the USA & president, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "Now, HI-CHEW Bites gives consumers that option. They can easily grab a handful of chewlets at once or pick out their favorite flavor to easily pop into their mouth. With the expansive HI-CHEW product line-up, there is an option for everyone, no matter their product preferences."

HI-CHEW contains no colors from synthetic sources and is gluten-free. HI-CHEW Bites is offered in a 2.12-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $1.99 (varies per market). HI-CHEW Bites is currently available at participating 7-11 and Speedway locations nationwide, with wider retail distribution planned for later this year. To learn more about HI-CHEW, visit online at HI-CHEW.com.