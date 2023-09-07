Following the success of the Bite-Size Candy Shop in New York City this past June, HI-CHEW is bringing its one-of-a-kind pop-up experience to three more cities this fall: Dallas, Los Angeles, and Miami.

From experiencing the brand's history and colorful packaging to snagging newly released products, exclusive flavors, and brand-new merch, the Bite-Size Candy Shop transports brand fans through a journey of all things HI-CHEW. The Bite-Size Candy Shop weekend tour rollout is as follows:

Dallas: September 15–17 at Galleria Dallas Address: 13340 Dallas Parkway, Dallas TX 75240 Hours of Operation at local time: Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m.–6 p.m.

Los Angeles: October 27–29 at The Grove Address: 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles CA 90036 Hours of Operation at local time: Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m.–10 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Miami: November 10–12 in Wynwood Address: 265 NE 24th Street, Miami FL 33137 Hours of Operation at local time: Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.–6 p.m.



In Dallas, consumers will be able to explore Galleria Dallas and shop to their heart's desire while chewing on their favorite candy. As HI-CHEW treks over to the West Coast, The Grove provides a trendy spot with an open-air environment, making it an ideal place to kick-off Halloween weekend festivities. Lastly, Miami's Wynwood neighborhood provides an artsy atmosphere filled with colorful murals that match HI-CHEW's fun brand vibe.

With inspiration from the brand's whimsical and vibrant packaging, the Bite-Size Candy Shop immediately sparks the same joy that consumers get when they take the first bite of their favorite HI-CHEW flavor. Stepping into the space, customers are immersed in a fruit-forward world that evokes a sense of fun and uniqueness. Each location brings a new element that's specific to the city, combining consumers' hometown flare with their favorite chewy candy. Consumers will also be transported around the world as they explore the brand's history and browse the display of global flavors to get inspired for future travels.

The Bite-Size Candy Shop will feature exclusive fan-favorites such as Yogurt Mix, Pineapple, and Lillikoi, as well as classic HI-CHEW candy flavors including Soda Pop Mix, Banana, and Kiwi. What's more, Morinaga America, Inc., the makers of HI-CHEW, will unveil HI-SOFT, a salted caramel chew that is the latest addition to its product lineup. Exclusive branded merchandise will be available for purchase including brand-new hoodie designs, beanies, brightly colored fanny packs, and limited edition stickers in each city. With a candy dispenser on-site, visitors will be able to enjoy samples of the newest HI-CHEW flavors. Additionally, with every purchase of $50 or more, customers will receive a free HI-CHEW tote bag.

"After the success of our Bite-Size Candy Shop in New York City, our brand fans were eager for more, and we're excited to be able to bring this experience to them in Dallas, Los Angeles, and Miami this fall," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), chief representative for the USA & president, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "As our loyal Chew Crew continues to grow throughout the country, we're so happy that we can bring the HI-CHEW pop-up to each of these cities."

The larger-than-life photo booth experience from the New York City pop-up has been reimagined and will be a must-visit experience at each location. Visitors will feel bite-size surrounded by life-size HI-CHEW Bites chewlets as if they jumped right into the bag. The photos will be available digitally to share with friends and on social media.

The Bite-Size Candy Shop is inspired by the brand's newest launch, HI-CHEW Bites, which includes unwrapped chewlets in three of the most popular flavors: Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry.

Morinaga & Co. (HI-CHEW) is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.