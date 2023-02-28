This spring, Maud Borup Inc. will be launching a Cotton Candy Layer Cake. The cake includes strawberry, lemon, apple, and raspberry flavor cotton candy layered to "pastry chef perfection," says the company.

The cake includes four servings, and the directions on the top of the packaging include decorating, cutting, and storing in a resealable container.

Fresh Market, HyVee, IT'SUGAR, SE Grocers, and Target will carry the new product, and it will launch on April 1.

Maud Borup makes all of its products in the U.S., and it is a woman-owned, veteran-owned, and B-Corp Certified Company.

For more info, visit maudborup.com or contact Karen Edwards at karen@maudborup.com or (866) 678-6283, extension 707.