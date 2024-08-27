Minnesota candy maker Maud Borup, a B Corp certified woman- and veteran-owned candy, confections and food gift company, announced today that Inc. has recognized the company on its prestigious Inc. 5000 List of the most successful, privately held companies for exceptional revenue growth and for driving the future of business. Maud Borup joins companies like Meta, Timberland, Under Armour, Oracle, and Patagonia that gained national exposure through the Inc. 5000.

This is the second time Maud Borup has made the list ,which looks back at the last three years of revenue growth.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the second time is a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and experience of our team. It provides validation that our strategies are working and each team member plays a pivotal role in contributing to the company's exponential growth," says Christine Lantinen, Maud Borup president and owner.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising costs of capital, and unprecedented hiring challenges while adding 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"A highlight of my job is recognizing America's highest growth companies through the Inc. 5000," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief. "Congratulations to the honorees for growing their businesses quickly despite economic disruption from supply chain delays, inflation, and workforce challenges."

"This is a proud moment for Maud Borup. It proves that balancing people and purpose with profit is a successful strategy that can help companies succeed. Empowerment at all levels of an organization is the future of business and continues to set us apart as an industry leader," adds Lantinen.

Maud Borup is one of 8,000 companies globally to achieve B Corp certification and is also Fair Trade certified, ensuring global chocolate farmers are paid fair wages. Recognition includes EY Entrepreneur of the Year, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Manufacturing Excellence, and Minnesota Fast 50 for five years. The company appeared on The Cooking Channel, is featured in The National Confectioners Association video, and has been in Forbes, Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Woman's Day, as well as other lifestyle, industry, and business publications. Maud Borup is a champion for small business, hosting the U.S. Secretary of Labor and speaking in front of Congress about small business challenges.

The full list of Inc. 5000 companies can be found at inc.com/inc5000.

Related: Maud Borup turns tradition into modern-day confections