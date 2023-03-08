Chocxo, the lower sugar, organic chocolate brand, will launch its Dark Chocolate Coconut Cups at this year’s Natural Products Expo West Show. Chocxo invites Expo West attendees to stop by Booth #2053, Hall B from March 9–11 to sample the brand’s newest product innovation.

Chocxo’s new Dark Chocolate Coconut Cup features organic coconut that is mixed with a slightly sweet white chocolate before being encased in an 85% cacao organic dark chocolate shell. The dark chocolate compliments the sweet nutty flavor of the coconut, without overpowering it, for an indulgent, lower sugar, organic treat. As with all Chocxo products, Chocxo’s new Dark Chocolate Coconut Cups are made with sustainably-sourced cocoa beans that are naturally flavorful and less bitter, which means less sugar is needed to deliver the taste. Only a small amount of organic cane sugar is used to underscore the chocolate’s natural taste, without any artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols. One cup has 80 calories and 3g of sugar and is organic, Non-GMO, gluten-free, Keto-certified, and Kosher.

Chocolate lovers can find the new Dark Chocolate Coconut Cups on the Chocxo website, on Amazon, and in all Mother’s Market locations in Southern California. Internationally, the new Chocxo Dark Chocolate Coconut Cups are available in Costco Canada and Costco Mexico locations nationwide and this spring, the Coconut Cups will be available at hundreds of grocery and club locations in the U.S. and Canada.

This year, Chocxo has also partnered with rePurpose Global, the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform, to fund the recovery of as much nature-bound plastic waste as it uses in the manufacturing and packaging of its products. Chocxo’s commitment will enable the removal of approximately 20,000 pounds of plastic waste each year, the equivalent of over half a million plastic bottles, that would otherwise end up polluting the natural environment. This action on plastic waste by Chocxo is part of a wider plastic action strategy by the brand that includes plastic waste reduction while on its path to 100% recyclability and compostability.

“We are excited to introduce Expo attendees to our new Dark Chocolate Coconut Cups that are made with naturally sweet, shredded coconut and the finest flavored chocolate for an amazingly delicious product that is sure to satisfy a chocolate craving,” said Peter Higgins, president of Chocxo. “As Chocxo continues to grow its product offerings and retail presence within the U.S., we are committed to our mission to deliver truly indulgent products that are better for you and the planet. We are thrilled about the new item launch and to be announcing our new partnership with rePurpose Global.”

During the show, conference attendees can stop by the Chocxo booth to taste the New Dark Chocolate Coconut Cup and, in return, will receive a Coconut Cups sticker to wear throughout the conference and a full-size bag to share with colleagues, friends, and family.

For more information about Chocxo, visit Chocxo.com or check out @ChocxoChocolatier on Instagram, and @ChocxoChocolatiers on Facebook.