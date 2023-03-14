Available now, Hershey’s has made a permanent addition to its Hershey’s Kisses lineup with the new Hershey's Kisses Milklicious treats. With a smooth chocolate milk filling, these treats are here to satisfy chocolate milk lovers of all ages. The new Hershey’s Kisses Milklicious treats are available nationwide now in 9-oz. share bags.

Adding to the line of Hershey’s Kisses, the extra creamy, smooth-center inserts bring comforting familiarity to the milk chocolate treat. This is a permanent addition to Hershey's Kisses lineup and it is the only filled Kisses candy available year-round. Hershey's Kisses Milklicious chocolates include a treat wrapped in light-blue foils, adorned with little glasses of milk, providing a playful cue to the new flavor.

"Inspired by the special tastes of childhood, Hershey's KISSES Milklicious candies feature a rich and creamy chocolate milk filling that is guaranteed to add a bit of delight to any time of day, and unlock fond memories of drinking chocolate milk for the whole family," said Katie DeCapria, brand manager at The Hershey Company. "We're excited to bring KISSES brand fans the chance to enjoy a filled product variation year-round."