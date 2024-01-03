For the first time ever, Hershey and Snoopy are teaming up to celebrate moments of togetherness and friendship with new Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils and Heart Box.

Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils feature the Peanuts characters on 18 pink and red foils. Snoopy fans will recognize favorites like Woodstock, Charlie Brown, and Lucy adorned on the Kisses treats in each 9.5-oz. bag.

"Since premiering in 1950, the Peanuts comic strips have celebrated heartwarming and loving friendships through the eyes of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the gang," said Scott Shillet, VP, global hardlines & promotions at Peanuts. "Bringing this collaboration to life with Hershey for Snoopy fans of all ages, via a beloved product like Hershey's Kisses, is the perfect way to add a little sweetness to the Valentine's Day season."

Other new Hershey Valentine's Day innovations include:

Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils Heart Box (6.5-oz. box): Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils are all dressed up for gifting.

Cadbury Caramello Miniatures (7.5-oz. bag): Cadbury Caramello Miniatures are making an appearance once again for Valentine's Day. This season, Cadbury Caramello Miniatures are wrapped up in packaging featuring classic Cadbury purple, and hearts.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Giant Heart Box (28.8-oz. box): Reese's Peanut Butter Hearts return to delight chocolate and peanut butter lovers.

Returning favorites:

Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Flavored candies (9-oz. bag): The fan-favorite Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Flavored candies are back with the combination of extra creamy milk chocolate and a fruity strawberry-flavored center, all in one bite.

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Hearts King-Sized Bar (2.5-oz. King Size): Hershey's Milk Chocolate Hearts King-Sized Bar include hearts carved on each bar.

"No matter how you plan on celebrating Valentine's Day, or who you plan on celebrating it with, our Valentine's Day products are guaranteed to make the day a little sweeter," said Brian Jones, senior associate brand manager, Valentine's Day, at The Hershey Company. "From fan-favorites like our returning Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry candies and new innovations like our Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils, our lineup makes every moment more loveable."

Snoopy fans can grab these Valentine's Day candies for a limited time only starting January 2024 at retailers nationwide, with pricing varying by retailer.

