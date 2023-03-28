Frankford Candy and Kellogg’s are teaming up to bring two new king-size Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Candy Bars to the candy aisle this spring.

The new Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Marshmallow-Flavored Candy Bar combines Rice Krispies cereal with creamy marshmallow candy in a nod to Rice Krispies Treats. The Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Strawberry-Flavored Candy Bar pairs Rice Krispies with strawberry flavors in a creamy white candy.

“Consumers are seeking products that enhance their sensory experiences through a combination of taste, texture and sound,” said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. “As a beloved and versatile cereal known for its Snap, Crackle, and Pop, we think consumers will find the combination of crunchy Kellogg’s Rice Krispies cereal and creamy candy hard to resist.”

The single-serve, 2.75-ounce candy bars will be available beginning in April at a suggested retail price of $2.49 at Walmart, Five Below, and Big Lots stores nationwide, as well as online at FrankfordCandy.com and Amazon.

The new Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Candy Bars will be Frankford Candy’s first licensed Kellogg’s product that will be available year-round. The company initially partnered with Kellogg’s in 2022 on two limited-edition Easter products: the Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Milk Chocolate Rabbit and Rice Krispies Milk Chocolate Eggs. An expanded line-up of Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Easter candy is available this year.