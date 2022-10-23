Kellogg’s has announced its latest partnership with Crumbl Cookies, the largest cookie brand in the U.S., to introduce the new Classic Krispies Bar cookie ft. Rice Krispies. The limited-time-only menu item is a crackly Rice Krispies cookie studded with marshmallow, butter, and vanilla.

The cookie will be available for a limited time, starting Sunday, October 23 through October 30, at more than 500 Crumbl Cookies stores in 45 states. The suggested retail price is $4.00-$5.00, varying by location.

"The Classic Krispies Bar was brought into the Crumbl Cookie family as an homage to those first baking memories we have as kids,” said Crumbl Cookies Vice President of Research and Development Chelsea Currier. “This recipe has been amplified by all-natural vanilla and packed with lots of mini mallow bits for an intense marshmallow flavor. We are thrilled to bring this treat alongside our Halloween candy bag lineup."

