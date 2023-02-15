Frankford Candy is bringing five new goodies to the candy aisle this Easter. Three new Peeps Brand treat sets and two new Easter-inspired Kellogg’s Rice Krispies candy items will join returning Frankford favorites.

“People not only love to give and receive candy at Easter, but they also look forward to trying new items each year, especially when they involve favorite brands,” said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. “In addition to returning Easter favorites like our chocolate Easter rabbits, chocolate eggs, and jelly beans, we are now rolling out new Peeps-inspired treats and new Kellogg’s Rice Krispies candy that are sure to delight fans of these beloved brands.”

The three new Peeps treat sets joining Frankford Candy’s Easter lineup are:

Peeps Milkshake Kit has everything needed to make a marshmallow-flavored milkshake, including the milkshake mix, sprinkles, a glass jar and a plastic straw. The 3.56-ounce kit will be available at a suggested retail price of $8.99 at Walmart and Target stores nationwide.

The new Kellogg’s Rice Krispies candy items include:

Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Candy Eggs are crispy, crunchy half-inch milk chocolate or flavored candy eggs made with popular Kellogg’s Rice Krispies flavors—Marshmallow, Strawberry, and Milk Chocolate. They will be available in either a 16-ounce variety pack that features all three flavors or a 9-ounce-ounce marshmallow-only bag. The assorted candy eggs will be available at a suggested retail price of $6.99 at Walmart stores nationwide. The marshmallow-only version will be available at a suggested retail price of $3.99 at Target and CVS stores nationwide.

Frankford fans can also find returning top-selling Easter candy to fill their gift baskets this year, including:

Krabby Patties Mix features an assortment of individually wrapped gummy burgers popularized in the Nickelodeon TV series “SpongeBob SquarePants” in five flavors—Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Grape, and Original. The 12.7-ounce bag will be available at a suggested retail price of $6.99 at Walmart stores nationwide.

A look back: Frankford Candy’s Easter history

Frankford Candy’s history is rooted in Easter. Founder Sam Himmelstein started the company in 1947, molding chocolate into seasonal items like Easter bunnies. The company’s first product was a hollow chocolate rabbit named Little Frankie. To this day, Frankford Candy’s chocolate rabbits are among the most-purchased chocolate Easter bunnies in the country. While Easter remains an important part of the company’s business today, Frankford Candy has grown significantly and now offers a wide variety of seasonal and everyday treats.

To learn more about these treats, visit FrankfordCandy.com/Shop.