Kellogg’s announced it is partnering with Crumbl Cookies once again. Back by popular demand, the largest cookie brand in the U.S. is adding the Classic Krispies Bar cookie ft. Rice Krispies to its next lineup. The sweet treat includes marshmallows, butter, and vanilla in a crackly Rice Krispies cookie.

The cookie will be available for a limited time, starting Monday, June 12 through June 17, at all 829 Crumbl Cookies stores in 49 states. SRP is $4.00–$5.00, varying by location.

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with Kellogg’s again to bring customers our version of a Classic Rice Krispies Treat, a celebration of this nostalgic childhood favorite,” said Crumbl Cookies Vice President of Menu Amy Eldredge. “Our recipe combines Classic Kellogg's Rice Krispies Cereal with all-natural vanilla and is packed with lots of mallow bits for an intense marshmallow flavor."

