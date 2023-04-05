Russell Stover Chocolates turns 100 this year, and the company is commemorating its centennial with chocolate giveaways, a $100k Giveaway Sweepstakes, a Sweet Centennial Tour, exclusive Russell Stover merchandise, and themed events in Kansas City and nationwide.

"Over the past 100 years, Russell Stover has established itself as an American classic," said Niccolo Starace, president and CEO of Russell Stover Chocolates. "We are honored to celebrate a century of crafting exceptional chocolate, made using the finest ingredients, for our customers and look forward to another century dedicated to delighting consumers with our delicious treats."

In a longstanding commitment to the idea that little acts of generosity help to make life sweeter, Russell Stover is partnering with Feed the Children, a nonprofit dedicated to providing food and resources to children and families without life's essentials. In celebration of 100 years of making sweet treats for America's families, Russell Stover will host community food distribution events and raise funds throughout the year to benefit Feed the Children.

The Russell Stover 100th anniversary celebration features festivities throughout 2023, including:

A world record attempt at the World's Largest Box of Chocolates. Anniversary celebrations commence with a world record attempt for the World's Largest Box of Chocolates on April 17 at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City. In partnership with Dimensional Innovations, a local Kansas City experience, design and fabrication firm, Russell Stover is creating an oversized replica of their classic copper box of assorted chocolates. The box is estimated to be 30 feet by 15 feet, will weigh over 2,300 pounds and will hold over 4,500 pounds of chocolate.

Anniversary celebrations commence with a world record attempt for the World's Largest Box of Chocolates on April 17 at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City. In partnership with Dimensional Innovations, a local Kansas City experience, design and fabrication firm, Russell Stover is creating an oversized replica of their classic copper box of assorted chocolates. The box is estimated to be 30 feet by 15 feet, will weigh over 2,300 pounds and will hold over 4,500 pounds of chocolate. $100K Giveaway Sweepstakes. Russell Stover will invite consumers to join the celebration by entering the Russell Stover $100k Giveaway Sweepstakes in August for a chance to win $100,000. For more information on the $100K Giveaway Sweepstakes, please visit RussellStover.com/Anniversary.

Russell Stover will invite consumers to join the celebration by entering the Russell Stover $100k Giveaway Sweepstakes in August for a chance to win $100,000. For more information on the $100K Giveaway Sweepstakes, please visit RussellStover.com/Anniversary. The Sweet Centennial Tour. Beginning in September, a custom-wrapped delivery truck will hit the road for the Sweet Centennial Tour, a 100th anniversary road trip featuring chocolate tastings, chocolate pieces from the World's Largest Box of Chocolates and giveaways. The tour will include multiple stops across the country including Denver, where Russell and Clara Stover first started making candy in their bungalow home, and Kansas City, the company's headquarters since 1932. The tour will end in New York on Dec. 12, Russell Stover's 100th anniversary date.

Beginning in September, a custom-wrapped delivery truck will hit the road for the Sweet Centennial Tour, a 100th anniversary road trip featuring chocolate tastings, chocolate pieces from the World's Largest Box of Chocolates and giveaways. The tour will include multiple stops across the country including Denver, where Russell and Clara Stover first started making candy in their bungalow home, and Kansas City, the company's headquarters since 1932. The tour will end in New York on Dec. 12, Russell Stover's 100th anniversary date. Visit the Centennial Sweet Spot for selfies, giveaways. To celebrate in its hometown, Russell Stover welcomes the Kansas City community and visitors to stop by its corporate headquarters at 4900 Oak Street. Kansas City, Mo. 64112, to take a selfie at the Centennial Sweet Spot, featuring a giant box of Russell Stover chocolates and 20-foot copper bow around the building. To sweeten the experience, guests will be treated to chocolate giveaways starting in May.

Exclusive Russell Stover anniversary merchandise, including a custom throwback t-shirt from Charlie Hustle, collectible 100th anniversary tins filled with assorted chocolates, and other limited edition commemorative products, will be available for purchase online at RussellStover.com and at Russell Stover retail shops in August.

For more information, visit RussellStover.com/Anniversary or follow Russell Stover on Facebook and Instagram @RussellStoverUS to stay up to date on giveaways and events throughout 2023.

Lindt & Sprungli AG, parent company of Russell Stover, is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.