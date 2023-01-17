With less than one percent of all family-owned companies in the United States reaching 100 years in business, Just Born Quality Confections is honored to mark its 100th anniversary in 2023. The third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer, which makes brands such as Peeps, Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales, and Goldenberg's Peanut Chews, will be celebrating the milestone by honoring and thanking its associates, stakeholders, and local community.

“Just Born is humbled to have reached this huge milestone in our company’s history,” said Co-Chief Executive Officer David Shaffer. “We cannot overstate how grateful we are for all who have been a part of Just Born’s story throughout the years. Looking forward to the next century, our goal remains the same—to bring sweetness to people’s lives through the family traditions and beloved memories that fans create with our brands.”

Celebrations kicked off at the 14th PEEPSFEST New Year’s festival in Bethlehem, PA, as Just Born ushered in its 100th anniversary with sweet style—a 400-lb. Chick drop. To keep the festivities going throughout the year, the company is launching a 100 Random Acts of Sweetness program. Fans across the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia can look forward to Just Born stopping into various locations all year long with prizes like candy, gift cards, and more. In addition, Just Born is working with local organizations to invest in educating and empowering the future manufacturing workforce.

Just Born first opened its doors when founder Sam Born opened a small retail store and factory in Brooklyn, NY in 1923. He produced a fresh line of candy daily and declared the candies, “Just Born.” The company relocated to Bethlehem, PA during the height of the depression in 1932. Together with Born’s brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the U.S. by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

For more information, visit justborn.com.