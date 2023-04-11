CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Liquid Core Gum Co. Liquid Core Gum Co. Founder and CEO Troy Widgery on how the company got its start, functional chewing gum trends, and what’s next for the brand. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Liquid Core Gum Co. manufactures liquid-center, functional chewing gums at its factory in Denver, Colorado. The company is also developing a European factory and distribution center in Nazaré, Portugal to service its expanding European partner network that includes Sweden, Norway, Germany, and Partner Brand FIRST in the Netherlands.

Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker spoke with Troy Widgery, founder and CEO, Liquid Core Gum Company, on how the company got its start, functional chewing gum trends, and what’s next for the brand.

Listen to the podcast above, or click here.