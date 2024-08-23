This week, Liquid Core Gum Company introduced the newest brand configuration in the nearly 20-year history of the functional chewing gum manufacturer. Known as Edge, the latest addition to the Liquid Core family of brands aggregates everything the company has developed into a new direction that better aligns with its functional ingredient delivery system.

The new Edge packaging format was developed using sustainable cardboard tubes that are similar in size to the “slim can” energy drinks, the pieces inside individually flow-wrapped for stability, freshness, and portability, adding value to every piece.

“Red Bull started the revolution of the functional beverage sector with their slim-can design which became synonymous with energy drinks in the mind of the consumer,” says Founder and CEO Troy Widgery. “Nearly 20 years ago we set out on this functional gum journey and now that the market & consumer are finally ready, we couldn’t think of a better way to launch Edge than to package it in a format that is familiar to the energy consumer,” stated Widgery, a veteran of the energy drink business.

The new closable slim-can format fits perfectly in a gym bag, backpack, or jacket and provides superior branding and more space for consumer education compared to a small pack of gum, per the brand. The container protects and enhances the value of every piece of gum.

“We decided to take the same approach with our packaging that we’ve been taking with our Liquid Core delivery system. It needed to be unique and a category game changer,” says Widgery. Liquid Core designed the slim-can tube to stand out and break away from the gum and candy aisle into the spaces where the energy and health-minded consumers are shopping. The company created unique POS countertop display racks for Edge. Liquid Core only uses natural, non-encapsulated caffeine in its performance and energy brands in order to strive to be more efficient than other energy gums.

The Initial lineup consists of four Edge Performance formulations, all packaged using the Edge Tubes: Edge Extreme, Edge Java, and Edge Energy in three flavors. There are also three Edge Wellness formulations: Edge Pro containing Probiotics; Edge Health with a vitamin and immunity formulation; and Edge Lean with its thermogenic formula.

Related - Podcast: Liquid Core Gum Company on its origins and chewing gum trends