CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Thanks! Naturals Thanks! Naturals Harley Sutton on its debut and CBD gummies. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker recently talked to Harley Sutton, CEO, Thanks! Naturals, about its new products, as well as the company's debut, which was this past month.

Thanks! Naturals' mission is to spread gratitude through 100% organic, premium cannabis-infused products, because saying thanks should be easy.

Its founder, Harley Sutton, noticed an absence of this in modern-day. After firsthand experiencing the benefits of integrating a sense of gratitude into everyday life, she has dedicated the company into promoting the same. The brand's motto is that "thank you" should not be a conditioned, automatic response—but instead be something we enjoy showing to others and ourselves.

"Saying thank you is not out of style, however, the old ways of showing gratitude certainly are,” said Founder Harley Sutton. “After struggling to find thank you gifts to show appreciation, I started a wellness journey to incorporate purposeful products with CBD and good-for-you ingredients that get you excited for your self-care rituals and make the perfect gratitude gifts that people will actually want to use.”

Listen to the podcast above or click here.

Related: Thanks! Naturals debuts CBD gummies, drops