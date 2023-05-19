Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker spoke with Michael Lewis, founder, Oomph! Sweets, about how the brand got its start, as well as some of its new products and what’s next on the horizon.

All Oomph! Sweets are vegan, gluten-free, keto-friendly, low calorie, low sugar, low carb, allergen-friendly and made with natural ingredients. Oomph! products are sweetened with allulose—a naturally-occurring sugar found in fruits, like figs and raisins—and deliver a modern makeup of functional ingredients, like acerola cherry, lion’s mane, and apple cider vinegar, to support a healthy mind and body.

View the video above or click here.