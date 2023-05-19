Sour Patch Kids is celebrating summer with the launch of Lemonade Fest, a lemonade-inspired candy. Now available in stores nationwide, Lemonade Fest is Sour Patch Kids' mix of four lemonade-themed flavors: Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Blue Raspberry Lemonade, and Cherry Lime Lemonade.

"With Lemonade Fest, we've created a fun and refreshing candy that perfectly captures the ultimate essence of sour-then-sweet. We know our Gen Z fans will love the bright, lemonade-inspired flavors," said Grace Howard, brand manager, innovation, Mondelēz International. "Whether you're lounging by the pool, trick-or-treating, looking for a cool stocking stuffer, or puckering up for Valentine's Day, Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest delivers a tangy tingle that will keep the summer vibe alive all year long."

To celebrate the launch of Lemonade Fest, from May 29 to August 29, Sour Patch Kids is turning sour summers sweet on TikTok by encouraging fans to post a TikTok video sharing their sour summer stories including the hashtag #SPKMakesLemonade and tagging @therealsourpatchkids in the caption, and including #Sweepstakes as a text overlay. Whether it be missing a flight, dropping an ice cream cone before the first lick, or falling asleep on the beach and waking up with a sunglasses tan line, Sour Patch KidsSOUR PATCH KIDS is stepping in to save summer by allowing fans to enter for a chance to win sweet rewards, including a SPK Lemonade Fest prize pack and a summer getaway.

Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest candy is now available at all major national retailers in two sizes: 3.6-oz. for $1.25 SRP, and 8-oz. for $3.09 SRP. For more information about Sour Patch Kids, visit sourpatchkids.com.

