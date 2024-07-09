This summer, Mondelēz's Sour Patch Kids brand is partnering with Snapple to introduce a new flavor mashup: the all-new, limited edition Sour Patch Kids Snapple Fruit Flavor Mix.

Sour Patch Kids Snapple Fruit Flavor Mix is a mix of candy in three limited-edition flavors inspired by Snapple’s juice drinks: Mango Madness, Kiwi Strawberry, and Fruit Punch. The new flavor mix will hit shelves in early July at all major national retailers and is available in a 3.61-oz. bag for $1.28 SRP and an 8.02-oz. bag for $2.88 SRP.

